FWBPD: Storage locker burglarized in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A storage locker in Fort Walton Beach was burglarized on 33 Industrial Ave. According to Fort Walton Police Department, the lock was cut to the entry gate. FWBPD says approximately nine units were broken into.

The two suspects in question appear to both be white men driving an older model Jeep Cherokee.

If you have any information on the suspects in question. call Detective Boucher at 850-833-9549 or email eboucher@fwb.org

