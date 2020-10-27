FWB warns of debris hazard during Zeta

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County is asking residents and businesses to not place yard debris and bulk items by the curb until the threat of Zeta passes.

FWB sent a safety note Tuesday that debris could pose a hazard if tropical winds and rains hit the area.

Fort Walton Beach is included in the Tropical Storm Warning for Tropical Storm Zeta.

