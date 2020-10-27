FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County is asking residents and businesses to not place yard debris and bulk items by the curb until the threat of Zeta passes.
FWB sent a safety note Tuesday that debris could pose a hazard if tropical winds and rains hit the area.
Fort Walton Beach is included in the Tropical Storm Warning for Tropical Storm Zeta.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile Baykeeper says stay out of local waters for 48 hours after Zeta
- FWB warns of debris hazard during Zeta
- Zeta: Storm cancellations, closures
- VIDEO: Motorcycle dragged under tanker bursts into flames
- Mazda Toyota Manufacturing unveils new logo, announces progress updates on Huntsville facility