FWB Police rescue man in waterway

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Several calls were made to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department in reference to a man in distress in the waterway.
Marcos Martinez was found on a small raft with no way to move forward. Martinez fell off the raft as it drifted under a bridge. He held on to a piling.
The U.S. Coast Guard’s assistance was requested, as well as Florida Fish and Wildlife, and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Marine units.
The FWB Police describes the incident in a Facebook post:
