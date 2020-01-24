FWB Police rescue man in waterway

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Several calls were made to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department in reference to a man in distress in the waterway.

Marcos Martinez was found on a small raft with no way to move forward. Martinez fell off the raft as it drifted under a bridge. He held on to a piling.

The U.S. Coast Guard’s assistance was requested, as well as  Florida Fish and Wildlife, and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Marine units.

The FWB Police describes the incident in a Facebook post:

