FWB Medical Center receives first distribution of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Medical Center received the first distribution of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday.

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is a pivotal turning point in our fight against this virus. The progress that has been made in these past few months is astounding. We are grateful to be able to provide this added protection to our care team members who have been an immense source of strength and support for our communities,” said Mitch Mongell, CEO at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. “As vaccine supplies steadily increase, our goal is to make the vaccine available to every colleague who wishes to receive it. Although the vaccine will not be mandatory, we believe it is a major step in ending the pandemic.”

Clinical and emergency operations teams at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance in the development of detailed internal plans, which include state and federal recommendations for vaccine storage and administration processes. At this time, Fort Walton Beach Medical Center is only administering the vaccine to employees per guidelines from the CDC.

“National experts have stressed that continuing these practices will be important even after vaccines become more widely available to the general public,” said Dr. Bob Kiskaddon, Chief Medical Officer at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. “Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following the CDC’s recommendations for how to protect ourselves and others will offer the best protection from contracting and spreading COVID-19. The pandemic affects us all, so we must do all we can to end it.”

LATEST STORIES