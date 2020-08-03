FWB man dies after diving off boat on Crab Island

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A man died Saturday at Crab Island after reportedly diving off a boat while anchored at the popular tourist destination.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Craig Hanrahan from Fort Walton Beach dove into the waters near the northwest side of Crab Island.

Witnesses told OCSO that Hanrahan dove off the center console boat around 3:15 p.m. and began floating face down.

OCSO says the man was pulled from the water, which is typically two to three feet deep in that general area. Hanrahan was taken to the Coast Guard Station but was later pronounced dead at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

44-year old Travis Forbes of Georgia was critically injured June 27 in a similar accident at Crab Island.

