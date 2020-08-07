OCSO: FWB man charged in parking lot shooting that injured one last month

Unedited press release from OCSO:
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Walton Beach man in connection with a shooting that occurred in a Fort Walton Beach gas station parking lot last month.
23-year old Tyrek Duan Robinson is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public and firing a missile into a vehicle. Deputies were called to the Parade Express Gas Station at 117 Racetrack Road around 6:15 p.m. on July 14th after witnesses heard several shots fired.
The 29-year old female victim of the shooting was found down the street with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Witnesses say a black male wearing a blue hooded jacket and face mask walked towards the woman’s car as it was parked in the north side of the parking lot facing east and began to fire a weapon. He then ran from the scene.
