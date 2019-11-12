Funeral held for Escambia Co. firefighter killed responding to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Family, friends, fellow first responders and community members gathered to honor Dwain Bradshaw Tuesday morning.

Bradshaw was killed last week while responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on CR 112 near the Florida-Alabama state line.

“He would tell you never leave home without telling your family you love them. None of us will ever know when we leave if we’ll be able to do that again,” said Beulah Fire Chief Steve McNair.

His funeral was held at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Pensacola.

A procession followed the ceremony, from the church to Pensacola Memorial Gardens, where Bradshaw was laid to rest. Some first responders drove in the procession, others saluted as it went by.

He was buried in the Veterans Garden.

“Rest easy my brother, we’ve got this from here.”