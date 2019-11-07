Funeral details released for Escambia County fire chief killed while responding to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The following are the funeral arrangements for Dwain S. Bradshaw who was a Volunteer District Chief at Escambia County Fire Rescue.

Dwain was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a truck while responding to a serious crash between a motorcycle and 18-wheeler on County Road 112.

The community continues to mourn the loss of a man who they say was a true hero and public servant. Dwain was home on leave from Iraq, according to the president of his motorcycle club.

Dwain was a Volunteer District Chief at Escambia County Fire Rescue Station #1 in Bellview and Volunteer Assistant District Chief for ECFR Station #2 in Beulah.

Services are as follows:

Visitation:

Tuesday, Nov. 12

10-11 a.m.

Hillcrest Baptist Church

800 E. Nine Mile Road

Pensacola, FL 32514

Funeral Services:

Tuesday, Nov. 12

11 a.m.

Hillcrest Baptist Church

800 E. Nine Mile Road

Pensacola, FL 32514

Grave Site:

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Immediately following funeral services

Pensacola Memorial Gardens

7433 Pine Forest Road

Pensacola, FL 32526

Reception:

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Immediately following the graveside service

Live Oak Plantation

7874 Beulah Rd

Pensacola, FL 32526

