Procession and funeral arrangements for Dwain Bradshaw announced

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Dwain Bradshaw, an Escambia County Fire Rescue Volunteer District Chief who was killed while responding to a fatal accident last week.

Bradshaw will be honored with a service and memorial procession before being laid to rest Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Services for Chief Bradshaw are scheduled as follows:

Visitation: 10-11 a.m.

Hillcrest Baptist Church

800 E. Nine Mile Road

Hillcrest Baptist Church 800 E. Nine Mile Road Funeral services: 11 a.m.

Hillcrest Baptist Church

800 E. Nine Mile Road General public attending the funeral, but not part of the procession must park at the John R. Jones complex. ECAT will transport attendees to and from the services.

Hillcrest Baptist Church 800 E. Nine Mile Road Grave site: Immediately following funeral services

Pensacola Memorial Gardens

7433 Pine Forest Road

Tuesday’s procession will begin immediately following the funeral service, which is at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Members of Escambia County Fire Rescue will be joined by firefighters, law enforcement, service members and first responders from the local area and across the region to pay tribute to Chief Bradshaw.

Those wanting to pay their respects along the route are asked to please follow these safety rules:

Procession route will begin at Hillcrest Baptist Church proceeding West on Nine Mile Road to South Pine Forest Road ending at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

Do not set up on Hillcrest Baptist Church property or block entrances and exits.

Anyone near the route, please be aware traffic will potentially be stopped and delayed approximately 45-60 minutes. Procession traffic may impact the funeral route from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m.You may want to avoid the area altogether.

All exit ramps from I-10 at Exit 7 for Pine Forest Road will be temporarily closed during the procession.

Always follow direction of law enforcement.

Drivers are asked to be patient as the route will be temporarily blocked for the procession.

For people paying respects, please stay away from roads edge and look both ways before crossing any road.

Please dress appropriately for weather conditions. Winds could be 20-25 miles an hour with temperatures dropping throughout the day.

Personal aircraft or drones will not be allowed in the airspace around Pensacola Memorial Gardens during services.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, those interested in donating to the Bradshaw family may do so through the Chief Dwain Bradshaw Memorial Fund GoFundMe. All donations will be given to the family.