Funding for Community Health Northwest Florida mammography unit approved

SANTA ROSA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved $331,583 in funding to help in the purchase of a new mammography unit for the Community Health Northwest Florida.

The new mammography will be installed at Community Health Northwest Florida’s newly renovated primary location in Milton, according to a news release.

“We all know someone who has been affected by breast cancer. These types of services are important for early detection and we are happy to be able to provide the funding for this new mammography unit for Community Health Northwest Florida. Partnerships like this one are vital for our community and it is great to see Community Health Northwest Florida providing services in Santa Rosa County to those who otherwise may not have access to primary care.” Vice Chairman and District 2 Commissioner Bob Cole

With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Santa Rosa BOCC wanted to emphasize the importance of detecting breast cancer early.

Breast Cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of death in cancer-related deaths. Early detections such as mammography machines a five-year survival rate is 99%.

Early detection of breast cancer includes monthly breast self-exams and scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammography.

“We are grateful to the Santa Rosa BOCC for their overwhelming support of the purchase of this new mammography unit. We know that in breast cancer diagnoses, early detection saves lives. Providing access to this critical preventive care for the women of Santa Rosa County will surely impact the overall health and wellness of the community for that, we couldn’t be more pleased.” Chandra Smiley, CEO, Community Health Northwest Florida

Community Health Northwest Florida, formerly known as Escambia Community Clinics, is designated by the Health Resources Services Administrations Bureau of Primary Health Care as the area’s only federally qualified health care.

Community Health Northwest Florida has seventeen locations and in 2020 have taken care for over 50,000 patients, including over 8,000 Santa Rosa residents.