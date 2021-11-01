Fully vaccinated NAS Pensacola personnel no longer required to wear masks

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola announced Monday, Nov. 1, that fully vaccinated personnel is no longer required to wear masks.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask while indoors on Department of Defense (DoD) property.

NAS Pensacola advises those seeking more guidance to contact their chain of command.

On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for federal employees. All DoD civilian employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, subject to exemptions as required by law. Employees are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after receiving a single dose of a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine.