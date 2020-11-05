Fugitive wanted for kidnapping shot, killed by officers in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A shooting between law enforcement and a fugitive from Connecticut turned deadly Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at the McDonald’s on S. Ferdon Boulevard in Crestview.

Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille said the U.S. Marshal’s Office had been tracking the fugitive wanted for kidnapping for awhile.

Law enforcement found out he was in Crestview and confronted him.

The fugitive was armed and shots were fired. Law enforcement killed the individual, according to Marcille.

The identity of the fugitive will not be released until next of kin is notified. No officers were injured.

The Crestview Police Department said residents should avoid the area while the investigation continues. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on scene.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES: