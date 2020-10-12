Fugitive turns self in Okaloosa County Jail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 42-year-old Michael Pechacek from Crestview turned himself in to the Okaloosa County Jail after running and hiding from felony warrants.

Deputies were called to Pechacek’s house Sunday morning. They found evidence Pechacek had put his hands around a child’s neck and pushed him to the ground for not properly cleaning a game room.

Pechacek left out the back door and a search was initiated throughout the Crestview area. Pachacek showed up at Okaloosa County Jail around 11:30 Sunday night to turn himself in.

Additional charges are pending.

