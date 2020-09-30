Former Wahoo makes MLB history

Former Pensacola Blue Wahoo Alex Kirilloff entered baseball’s record book Wednesday when he became the first player in history to make his Major League debut by starting a playoff game.

Kirilloff played right field and batted sixth in the Minnesota Twins order, going 1-4 at the plate. The Twins lost to Houston 3-1 as the Astros completed a two game sweep of the opening round playoff series.

Kirilloff played in Pensacola last year, and with no minor leage baseball this season, spent the summer at the Twins satellite training site in St. Paul, Minnesota.

