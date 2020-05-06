Friends of missing Pensacola Beach kayaker still searching, remain hopeful 48 hours later

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It has been nearly 48 hours since Tashrick Mugdho disappeared off the coast of Pensacola Beach, but his friends aren’t giving up hope.

Mugdho went missing after 6:30 p.m. on Monday. He was fishing near Crabs restaurant off the coast of Pensacola Beach, and he never returned.

His friends contacted authorities when they couldn’t find him and since, the U.S. Coast Guard, Fish and Wildlife Officers, the Escambia Search and Rescue team and volunteers have been searching for the 26-year-old.

“We’re trying to cover as much ground as we can. It’d be awesome if the Pensacola community, fishermen, even surrounding areas like Navarre and everything like that could pitch in and lend a helping hand,” said Christian Hix, a friend and coworker of Mugdho.

“As much ground as we can cover, the better.”

Hix said Mugdho is a good friend and a selfless person. Hix believes Mugdho is out there, fighting to make it back to his friends and family.

“You can always depend on him — that’s for sure,” he said. “He’s very dependable. He’s very sacrificial. There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for anyone of his friends.”

Hix said he and others plan to look for Mugdho until they find him — even if that means they’re looking after the Coast Guard calls off their search.

“We plan on staying out here until we find him,” he said. “We know we’re going to, so we’re not going to stop until that happens.”

Hix said if Mugdho could hear him, he’d say he loved him.

“We love him. We’re waiting for him,” he said. “We’re ready to go fishing.”

