Friend of Markquise Wallace testifies about interaction with him after wreck

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A friend of Markquise Wallace, after ignoring a state subpoena to be in court Wednesday, was arrested and testified inside the courtroom Thursday.

Ali Freeman said in court he didn’t want to be there.

“This case hasn’t been anything but a headache and a burden for me and my family,” Freeman said. “Why don’t you want to testify in the case?” the prosecutor asked. “There’s a lot of feelings and emotions involved,” he responded.

Prosecutors say Wallace gave Freeman $5,000 to buy a cargo trailer the day after the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and baby. At that time, Freeman said he didn’t know Wallace was a suspect in the crash and didn’t know what car Wallace would need the trailer for.

A week later he said he met up with Wallace. They were both sitting in a car when he says Wallace started crying. That’s when he said he knew something was wrong.

“He punched the steering wheel,” Freeman testified. “He was crying, like I said, I recall him crying. He was crying and I was trying to gather my own thoughts at the time.”

“What did he talk about,” the prosecutor asked. “Seeing and swerving,” Freeman said. “Seeing and swerving?” “Something along those lines,” Freeman responded.

Wallace is accused of running over and killing Nepheteria Williams and seven-month-old Neeriaah Baldwin then hiding his rented Dodge Challenger in a warehouse before leaving the state.

The defense argues there’s no proof Wallace was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Closing arguments start Friday morning and a verdict is expected by the end of the day.