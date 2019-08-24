Freeport man dies in Santa Rosa crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a single-vehicle crash kills a man Friday night. The report says it happened after 8:30 Friday night on Eastbound I-10 at the 42-mile marker in Santa Rosa County.

The reports says the driver, 75-year-old Genevieve Hamilton, lost control of her 2007 Kia Sorento after being passed by a semi. The report says the car crashed into a guardrail. Genevieve Hamilton was seriously hurt. The report goes on to say that a passenger in the car, 72-year-old Carl Hamilton, was taken to North Okaloosa Medical center and was later pronounced dead. The report says the driver was wearing a seatbelt and the passenger who died was not. The report says charges are pending as the investigation continues.