Free trees to be given away during Arbor Day observance

The Florida Forest Service issued the following press release ahead of their Arbor Day observance coming up:

MILTON, Fla. – The Florida Forest Service, Escambia County and the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Office are partnering to celebrate Arbor Day on January 18 at the Beulah Middle School at 6001 Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL. The event will start at 8:30 a.m. with a tree planting ceremony at 8:45, and a tree giveaway starting at 9. Trees given out will be swamp chestnut oak, red maple, mayhaw and flatwoods plum. The event will run until noon or while supplies last. For more information, on the giveaway contact Escambia County Forester Cathy Hardin at Cathy.Hardin@FDACS.gov or call (850) 587-5237. The winners of the extension office’s annual Arbor Day Art Contest also will be announced. The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at https://www.fdacs.gov/Divisions-Offices/Florida-Forest-Service