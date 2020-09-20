Free tarps, water available at several Pensacola community centers

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation, in coordination with the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center and FEMA, will be distributing free tarps and water on Monday, Sept. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies are gone.

These are the following distribution sites:

  • Bayview Senior Center (drive through only),  2000 E. Lloyd St.
  • Cobb Resource Center, 601 E. Mallory St.
  • Fricker Resource Center, 900 N. F St.
  • Gull Point Resource Center, 7000 Spanish Trail
  • Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center (drive through only), 913 S. I St.
  • Woodland Heights Resource Center, 111 Berkley Drive

