Free tarps, water available at several Pensacola community centers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation, in coordination with the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center and FEMA, will be distributing free tarps and water on Monday, Sept. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies are gone.

These are the following distribution sites:

Bayview Senior Center (drive through only), 2000 E. Lloyd St.

2000 E. Lloyd St. Cobb Resource Center, 601 E. Mallory St.

Fricker Resource Center, 900 N. F St.

Gull Point Resource Center, 7000 Spanish Trail

Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center (drive through only), 913 S. I St.

913 S. I St. Woodland Heights Resource Center, 111 Berkley Drive

