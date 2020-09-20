PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation, in coordination with the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center and FEMA, will be distributing free tarps and water on Monday, Sept. 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies are gone.
These are the following distribution sites:
- Bayview Senior Center (drive through only), 2000 E. Lloyd St.
- Cobb Resource Center, 601 E. Mallory St.
- Fricker Resource Center, 900 N. F St.
- Gull Point Resource Center, 7000 Spanish Trail
- Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center (drive through only), 913 S. I St.
- Woodland Heights Resource Center, 111 Berkley Drive
LATEST STORIES:
- Less rain Monday, cooler temperatures stick around
- Free tarps, water available at several Pensacola community centers
- Signs of Sally: Wedding message buried in Orange Beach sand uncovered after more than a decade
- AT&T crews work to restore service in Spanish Fort
- TRACKING THE TROPICS: Beta crawling toward Texas, Louisiana coast