Free Flu shots in Pensacola Thursday

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Blue is providing free flu shots Thursday, November 14, for those with and without health insurance.

Free Flu Shots:

  • 10 a.m. – 1 p.m
  • Florida Blue Center in Pensacola
  • Cordova Commons, 1680 Airport Blvd
  • MUST be 18 years or older.
  • Bring proof of health insurance, if applicable.

Everyone getting the shot will also receive a free $5 Walgreens gift card while supplies last. According to Florida Blue, the flu killed 80,000 people in the United States during the 2017-18 season.

