Free Flu shots in Pensacola Thursday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Blue is providing free flu shots Thursday, November 14, for those with and without health insurance.

Free Flu Shots:

10 a.m. – 1 p.m

Florida Blue Center in Pensacola

Cordova Commons, 1680 Airport Blvd

MUST be 18 years or older.

Bring proof of health insurance, if applicable.

Everyone getting the shot will also receive a free $5 Walgreens gift card while supplies last. According to Florida Blue, the flu killed 80,000 people in the United States during the 2017-18 season.

LATEST STORIES: