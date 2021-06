OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — You can enjoy local entertainment and get vaccinated for COVID-19 this Saturday, June 5 at the 10th Annual Laurel Arts & Heritage Festival. The Okaloosa County Health Department will administer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots.

Health leaders are trying to reach people who live in the rural north end of Okaloosa County.

See an excerpt of a news release issued below.