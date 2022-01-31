APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — An Apalachicola man was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a dog, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Benny Ray Strops, 50, was arrested on Saturday and charged with sexual conduct involving animals, a third-degree felony, and animal cruelty— a second-degree misdemeanor.

Sheriff A.J. Smith discussed the case in a Facebook post on Sunday. Smith said he believed Strops bond needed to be high.

“I don’t think he needs to be out on the street, he is definitely a danger,” Smith said. “Anybody who would do something this sick to an animal is a sick human being and the thug needs to be in jail.”

Strops was convicted of sexual battery on a victim under 12 and named a sexual predator in 2008.

Smith also said he had viewed some social media posts about the case and was concerned someone would attack Strops while he awaits trial.

“Leave it up to us,” Smith said. “We’ve handled it. He’s arrested. He’s in jail.”

On Monday, Strops bond was set at $6,000. He can have no contact with animals, victims, and has a curfew between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Smith said that if Strops posts bond and is released, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will keep the public updated.

“The dog was examined and evaluated by a veterinarian and is home safe with its owner,” Smith wrote.