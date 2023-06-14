PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Lower fuel prices will mean lower rates on power bills in Northwest Florida.

Florida Power and Light made the request for a rate reduction Tuesday and the Florida Public Service Commission approved it.

This is the second rate reduction within the past few months because the cost of natural gas is lower than projected.

“The commission has all the tools that it needs today including the ability to do these midcourse corrections to sort of make sure that bills are stable and that they remain within the range that the bills ought to be,” said Ken Hoffman with Florida Power and Light.

Florida Power and Light customers can expect to see the lower rates on bills starting in July.