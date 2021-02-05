Four teens indicted on murder charges for Massachusetts Ave. homicide

PENSACOLA, Fla.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A grand jury for Escambia County has returned four indictments stemming from the Jan. 22 shooting death of 61-year-old Samuel Richard Thomley at the Oakstead Mobile Home Park in Pensacola.

Jesse Leamos Snowden, 15, Calvin Barnard Williams, Jr., 17, and Cedric Antonio Young, 17 were indicted on one (1) count of first-degree felony murder with a firearm and one count of attempted first-degree felony murder with a firearm. Jabarius Cordell Henderson, 14, was indicted on one count of first-degree felony murder with a firearm. All are being held without bond and have an arraignment set for Feb. 26.

