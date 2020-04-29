Four residents die after COVID-19 outbreak at Pensacola nursing home

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A nursing home in Pensacola has reported four deaths and 94 COVID-19 cases among its residents.
Southern Oaks Care Center, a 210-bed nursing home, at 600 West Gregory Street has the largest number of positive cases in a nursing home in the state of Florida. At the time the outbreak started, the center was caring for 190 residents.
SOCC Administrator Lois Petty said they are restricting all non-essential visitors, asking all non-essential employees to work from home and screening everyone who enters the building.
Staff members are wearing personal protective equipment and they have enough to protect residents and staff, she said.
So far, 15 staff members have tested positive.
All residents were tested last week whether they had symptoms or not.
Three residents passed away at the hospital and one resident passed away at the nursing home.
“While it’s unconfirmed whether other chronic health issues besides COVID-19 contributed, we still mourn for the loss of our residents because every one of them is part of our family,” Petty said in a Facebook video. “Our thoughts are with their loved ones along with all the families of the residents under our care.”
They are starting to send weekly updates to residents’ families through email.
