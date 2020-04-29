Four residents die after COVID-19 outbreak at Pensacola nursing home

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A nursing home in Pensacola has reported four deaths and 94 COVID-19 cases among its residents.

Southern Oaks Care Center, a 210-bed nursing home, at 600 West Gregory Street has the largest number of positive cases in a nursing home in the state of Florida. At the time the outbreak started, the center was caring for 190 residents.

SOCC Administrator Lois Petty said they are restricting all non-essential visitors, asking all non-essential employees to work from home and screening everyone who enters the building.

Staff members are wearing personal protective equipment and they have enough to protect residents and staff, she said.

So far, 15 staff members have tested positive.

All residents were tested last week whether they had symptoms or not.

Three residents passed away at the hospital and one resident passed away at the nursing home.

“While it’s unconfirmed whether other chronic health issues besides COVID-19 contributed, we still mourn for the loss of our residents because every one of them is part of our family,” Petty said in a Facebook video. “Our thoughts are with their loved ones along with all the families of the residents under our care.”

They are starting to send weekly updates to residents’ families through email.

