Four ECSD employees test positive for COVID-19 in past month

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There are currently no COVID-19 cases within the Escambia County School District after four employees tested positive over the past month, according to Superintendent Malcolm Thomas.

Thomas said the employees who were positive do not work in classrooms but at different administrative locations in the county including Spencer Bibbs Center and J.E. Hall Center.

The last positive case was about three weeks ago. Those employees who were positive were told to isolate for 10 work days and crews sanitized the entire floor where they work. All others who work on the floor are required to wear masks for 10 days.

Students are scheduled to return to classrooms August 13. Thomas said plans are in place in case there are more positive cases within the district but he doesn’t expect distance learning to continue. Students will be washing their hands seven to ten times per day when they return to school.

