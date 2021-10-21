Four charged with child neglect due to ‘extremely dirty’ living conditions

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — Four Century residents have been arrested and charged with felony child neglect after investigators found them and six minors living in neglected campers.

Norman Tedder and his wife Tabitha along with Michael Tedder and his wife Elizabeth Dennis were booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday night.

The camper where Michael Tedder and Elizabeth Dennis live was described as “extremely dirty” in the arrest report.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy wrote a detailed description of the camper in a report.

“I also observed raw sewage coming from the backside of the camper and flowing underneath the camper causing an unbearable foul odor,” the deputy wrote. “I also observed the inside of the camper to be filled with hundreds of roaches. I observed roaches to be in the food cabinet running all over the food, on the stove, on the sink and counter.”

The deputy said the refrigerator was “extremely nasty.” He reported seeing pots with old food in them and the sink was filled with dirty dishes. There was one full-size bed and a baby crib in one room for sleeping but five people were living in the camper. There were also two dogs and two cats living inside. The deputy said there was an “unbearable” odor inside and outside the camper.

The other camper is where Norman and Tabitha live. The camper was small in size and the deputy saw roaches crawling all over the door frame area, according to the reporting deputy.

The camper was “extremely dirty and piled full of clothes and miscellaneous items making the camper impossible to enter,” according to the deputy. The deputy also saw electrical cords that were used to power the campers from a nearby home.

“The parents smelled as if they had not bathed in several days,” the report stated.

All four subjects were released Thursday.