Four arrested in Escambia County, Fla. for allegedly falsifying official records of the Department of Public Safety

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – State Attorney, Bill Eddins, announced the arrest of four present and former employees of the Escambia County Department of Public Safety for falsifying official records.

The four arrested are James Bonoyer, Katherine Kenney, Lawrence Salter Jr., and Stephen White.

After an extensive investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, these four allegedly falsified official records, claiming to have successfully completed mandatory training courses with the American Heart Association.

