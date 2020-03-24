Four arrested in Escambia County, Fla. for allegedly falsifying official records of the Department of Public Safety

Northwest Florida

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – State Attorney, Bill Eddins, announced the arrest of four present and former employees of the Escambia County Department of Public Safety for falsifying official records.

The four arrested are James Bonoyer, Katherine Kenney, Lawrence Salter Jr., and Stephen White.

After an extensive investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, these four allegedly falsified official records, claiming to have successfully completed mandatory training courses with the American Heart Association.

Access the full report below:

EMS-Arrests-ASA-Williams.docxDownload

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories