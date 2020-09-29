Fort Walton plans to trunk-or-treat instead of hosting fall festival

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The city of Fort Walton Beach is replacing its traditional Fall Festival with a socially distanced trunk-or-treat event this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. You are invited to take your children dressed in costumes to get treats from city workers Oct. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center on Jet Drive.
LATEST STORIES
- Lawyer for trucker accused of killing 7 bikers says his own words should not be used against him
- Masks, distancing, and no tailgating, the 2020 norm at Bryant-Denny
- Dolly Parton announces release date for Netflix Christmas movie
- Will Trump say ‘fake news’ or ‘China’ more?: Sportsbooks offer bets for presidential debate
- Tracking the Tropics: Hearing from a hurricane chaser & a look back at Hurricane Laura