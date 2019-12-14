Fort Walton Beach woman charged with having sexual relationship with teenage boy

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A Fort Walton Beach woman is charged with having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year old Stephany Sanchez Starks is charged with a felony count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor between the ages of sixteen and eighteen.

The teenage boy says the relationship started when he was sixteen years old and lasted nearly two years. He revealed the relationship to his mother back in August and told her it was started by Starks at her home while he was there to babysit.