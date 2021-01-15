Fort Walton Beach woman arrested for stabbing husband with ‘large butcher knife’

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — 52-year-old Shawna Evans was arrested after a night of drinks with her husband ended in her stabbing him with a “large butcher knife.”

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) say an active Domestic Violence injunction is on Evans following Thursday night’s event on Shirley Drive. The 54-year-old victim says after returning home from drinking, the two began to argue when Evans scratched his face and left the room. She then returned with a large butcher knife says the victims.

The stabbing of her husband resulted in a puncture wound to his chest as well as a laceration to the hand for trying to get the knife away during the attack. Evans had a cut to her hand as well.

According to OCSO, Deputies found the knife, which still had blood smeared on it, in the kitchen in the drying rack. She was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon (domestic violence) and violation of a domestic violence injunction.