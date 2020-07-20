Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center closed due to COVID-19

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Recreation Center is closed until further notice due to exposure of COVID-19.
The facility will be cleaned and decontaminated this week. All indoor activities held at this location have been suspended until further notice.
