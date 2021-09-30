Fort Walton Beach receives Plant Operations Excellence Award

FORT WALTON BEACH, (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Public Works & Utility Services Department received the 2020 Plant Operations Excellence Award on Sept. 29 in Fort Walton Beach.

The Plant Operations Excellence Award is given to those who demonstrate excellence in operation, maintenance, innovative treatment, waste reduction/pollution prevention and recycling, according to a news release from the Fort Walton Beach Public Works & Utility Services.

The city’s water distribution team was recognized for their efforts to maintain quality drinking water.

The ten-person team is in charge of maintaining:

Eight deep wells drawing water from Floridan Aquifer for treatment

Three aerators

Three ground storage tanks

Six distribution points

Four elevated storage tanks (water towers)

146 miles of potable water lines

937 fire hydrants

932 million gallons of water processed in 2020

Fort Walton Beach Public Works and Utility Services Director Daniel Payne expressed his gratitude for the award.

“What is most special is that our staff is receiving the recognition from drinking water professionals and rule makers,” said Payne.

“It lets us and our customers know that we have one of the best utilities in the state,” Payne said.