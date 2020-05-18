Fort Walton Beach Police looking for skate park vandals

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police are looking for information on suspects that vandalized the skate park and volleyball court last week.

On Facebook, The City of Fort Walton Beach says the wires to the electrical box were cut. The city also says graffiti and trash have been an ongoing issue at the park.

The city says they are installing new cameras at the park to help detour criminal activity. If you have any information about the above crime, call FWB police at (850) 833-9900

