FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department helped save an alligator from an old water retention area Wednesday in Ft. Walton Beach.

A Facebook post by the police department says a police sergeant was walking in the area and noticed the alligator.

The sergeant called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Comission, who sent a licensed trapper to capture the alligator.

There’s been no word yet on where the alligator was taken.