Fort Walton Beach Police Department to honor 9/11

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department will honor 9/11 by hosting a ceremony for the 20th anniversary.

On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, FWBPD will host an emergency/first responder vehicle procession and commemoration ceremony in honor of the fallen during the 2001 terrorist’s attacks, according to a news release.

FWB Police Chief Robert Bage said in a statement, “May we never forget. This rings true each day and even more so as we approach the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks on American soil.” He continued saying, “Our department, along with our area first responder partners, have put together a fitting ceremony to honor the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.”

Bage invites all to come out and honor those who made sacrifices on that day.

Event Details:

5:50 p.m. — Emergency/First Responder Vehicle Procession begins at the Emerald Coast Convention Center. The route follows Miracle Strip Parkway to Perry Avenue, to Eglin Parkway, to Racetrack Road, ending at Joe Ethridge Stadium at Choctawhatchee High School (see map).

6:20 p.m. — Procession ends and ceremony begins at Joe Ethridge Stadium (110 Racetrack Road NW).

The ceremony will include:

Master of Ceremonies Ted Corcoran

Invocation by Commissioner Mel Ponder

Presentation of the colors by the Hurlburt Honor Guard

National Anthem by Staff Sgt. Clifton Brown III

Welcome Remarks by Chief Robert Bage and Mayor Dick Rynearson

Remarks by 9/11 survivor Rick DeSantis

Benediction by Chaplain Marty Mclean

Music by Emerald Coast Pipes and Drums (Amazing Grace) and Reid Soria with Autism Sings (God Bless America)

Flyover

Folding of the American Flag/3-Shot Volley by the Fort Walton Beach Honor Guard

Tower spotlight and moment of silence

The vehicle procession will include:

Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, Crestview Fire Department, Crestview Police Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife, Florida Highway Patrol, Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, Milton Police Department, Ocean City Wright Fire Control District, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa Island Fire Department, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.