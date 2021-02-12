Fort Walton Beach PD suggests turning in ‘ex-Valentines’ with active warrants

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is getting in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

In a satirical post on Facebook, the police department in Northwest Florida suggests those with “an ex-Valentine” with active warrants give them a call with the fugitive’s location for a “special holiday offer.”

“This Friday evening’s special includes free transportation, a three-night stay in our luxurious (five-star) accommodations, Valentine’s happy meal dinner, and a special set of bracelets,” the post reads.

The “bracelets” in the post are a set of handcuffs.

“All this can be yours for the price of a phone call,” the post continues. “Callers can remain anonymous.”

The Fort Walton Beach Police Departments credits the Somerset Police Department in Somerset, Massachusetts for the post.