Fort Walton Beach PD suggests turning in ‘ex-Valentines’ with active warrants

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is getting in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

In a satirical post on Facebook, the police department in Northwest Florida suggests those with “an ex-Valentine” with active warrants give them a call with the fugitive’s location for a “special holiday offer.”

“This Friday evening’s special includes free transportation, a three-night stay in our luxurious (five-star) accommodations, Valentine’s happy meal dinner, and a special set of bracelets,” the post reads.

The “bracelets” in the post are a set of handcuffs.

“All this can be yours for the price of a phone call,” the post continues. “Callers can remain anonymous.”

The Fort Walton Beach Police Departments credits the Somerset Police Department in Somerset, Massachusetts for the post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories