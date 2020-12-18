Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, Twin Cities Hospital to receive first distribution of COVID-19 vaccines early next week

FORT WALTON BEACH/NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital are scheduled to receive their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccines early next week.

“Knowing that some of the first COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered at our hospitals next week is very exciting. Ensuring healthcare professionals have access to the COVID-19 vaccine is essential in our fight against the pandemic. We will administer the vaccine to interested healthcare colleagues in a tiered distribution plan based on federal and state guidance. This tiered system was established to better ensure those most at risk for COVID-19 exposure have the opportunity to receive the vaccine first”, Mitch Mongell, CEO of Fort Walton Beach Medical Center said in a press release.

Although members of the general public may be eligible to receive the vaccine as a member of the priority groups established by the CDC and Florida’s vaccine plans, at this time, the hospitals will not be sites where members of the public can come to receive a vaccination. Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and Twin Cities Hospital are currently administering the vaccine only to interested colleagues based on the CDC recommended tiering system.

If you feel you may currently qualify, speak to your healthcare provider or reach out to the local health department.

