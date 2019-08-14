Fort Walton Beach Medical Center to open Navarre ER

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Medical Center has plans to expand its services to Santa Rosa County.

The medical center announced Wednesday its plans to open a new free-standing emergency room in Navarre, at 8600 Navarre Parkway near the Navarre Beach bridge.

A media release says the new 24/7 emergency room will have 11 emergency exam rooms, a CT scan machine, an X-ray machine and an on-site laboratory. It will be equipped to care for all ages.

The ER will be housed in a one-story, 10,860-square-foot building and will cost about $10.1 million to complete. It will employ about 30 full-time healthcare professions.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in early 2020. The ER is expected to serve 10,000 patients a year.