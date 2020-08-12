Fort Walton Beach Mayor Dick Rynearson releases 2020 State of the City Address

Unedited press release from the City of FWB

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – On Aug. 11, 2020, Mayor Dick Rynearson released his 2020 State of the

City Addresses in a video presentation on the City’s social media channels. This year’s presentation

highlights successes, addresses areas for improvement and paints an overall picture of the Fort Walton Beach community and city government.

“Without the leadership of the City Council, the hard work of our City staff and the dedication of so

many volunteers and engaged community members, we would not be the in excellent position in which we find ourselves,” said Rynearson. “Because of the collective efforts to move Fort Walton Beach forward, I am not at all surprised at our good fortune. I thank everyone for their countless hours of work and service, and I look forward to a bright future in Fort Walton Beach.”

The presentation is available on the City’s YouTube Channel at https://bit.ly/2020FWBSOC and can also be found on the City’s website and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Website: www.fwb.org/citycouncil/page/meet-leadership

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cityoffwb

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CityOfFWB

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cityoffwb

