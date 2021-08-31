Fort Walton Beach man promised Presidential Pardon for $25 million, court docs say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man tried to defraud a person of $25 million promising them a Presidential Pardon, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

Stephen M. Alford, 62, was indicted by a federal grand jury on counts of wire fraud and the attempted prevention of seizure of an electronic device. Alford was arrested on Aug. 31 and made his initial appearance in federal court to face the charges.

The indictment alleges that between March 16 and April 7 Alford engaged in a scheme to

defraud a victim out of $25 million.

According to the indictment, Alford is alleged to have been involved in a scheme to obtain money based upon false promises or guarantees he made to the victim that Alford could deliver a Presidential Pardon for a family member of the victim.

Alford is currently in the custody of the United States Marshals Service and faces up to 25 years imprisonment on the charged crimes.

Read the full indictment here.