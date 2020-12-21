Fort Walton Beach man killed in hit and run, police looking for suspect

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach man was killed in a hit and run crash Sunday afternoon, and police are searching for the driver.

On Dec. 20, 2020, at about 5:30 p.m., Fort Walton Beach Police officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian in the roadway near 312 Miracle Strip Parkway SW (Raceway gas station). Officers discovered David Hayes, 63, of Fort Walton Beach, had been struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Video surveillance shows a newer-model, red mustang striking Hayes and fleeing the scene eastbound on Miracle Strip Parkway SW.

Officers are asking for witnesses to call Corporal Kendra Stalls at 850-833-9546 with information. If anyone spots the vehicle, call the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546.

