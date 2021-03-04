Fort Walton Beach man conspired to burn impounded car to destroy evidence

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, a federal jury in Pensacola convicted Tony M. Streeter of Fort Walton Beach on multiple drug charges, firearms offenses, and a conspiracy to commit an arson-related offense.

In August 2019, after an undercover methamphetamine purchase from Streeter, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence in Fort Walton Beach. Authorities seized Streeter’s 2012 Mercedes SUV and placed it in a secured impound lot at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for further processing. Within about 72 hours of the vehicle being placed in the impound lot, it was set ablaze. Evidence presented at trial revealed Streeter conspired with his sister, Betty Joe Streeter, and his nephew, William Sims, to break into the secured impound lot and attempt to remove a hidden firearm and drugs from the SUV.

After recovering a hidden stash of methamphetamine from Streeter’s SUV, authorities say Streeter then instructed Sims to set the vehicle ablaze in hopes of destroying any remaining evidence. Despite their efforts, authorities found a loaded firearm in the burned vehicle. Betty Joe Streeter and William entered guilty pleas related to this case and await sentencing.

The jury found Streeter guilty of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, conspiracy to maliciously damage or destroy by fire his Mercedes SUV, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Streeter’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 29, 2021, at the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola. Based on Streeter’s previous criminal convictions, he faces up to life in federal prison.

“It’s rewarding to help take a violent career criminal who peddled poison in our community off the streets, someone willing to mastermind invading a law enforcement facility to destroy evidence and over his tracks,” Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said in a press release. “Our region is much safer because of the joint efforts that went into making him accountable for his crimes.”