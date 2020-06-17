Fort Walton Beach man accused of shooting bicyclist with crossbow

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot a man in the head with a crossbow.

Matthew Ross Peters, 42, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and firing a deadly weapon into a moving vehicle.

Peters is accused of shooting a man riding on his bike near 205 First Street SE on Sunday.

A Fort Walton Beach Police Department media release says police responded to the scene to find Fort Walton Beach Resident, Benny Davis, with serious head injuries. Davis was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Police were able to identify Peters’ vehicle.

FWB PD say they found Peters Tuesday, walking out of a Sea Breeze Inn room — while holding his crossbow.

Police found methamphetamine on Peters. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Okaloosa County jail.

