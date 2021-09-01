Fort Walton Beach collecting donations for people impacted by Ida

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Folks in Fort Walton Beach have a place to drop off donations that the city, with the help of local realtor and Louisiana native Damien Callais, will get to people impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Volunteers will collect donations at a storage trailer at Fort Walton Beach City Hall (107 Miracle Strip Parkway).

The message went out Wednesday afternoon on Facebook, with a list of items organizers are hoping to get.

You can drop donations: