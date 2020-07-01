Fort Walton Beach cancels 4th of July fireworks show and concerts

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach has cancelled their 4th of July Concerts and Fireworks show.

According to the city, the decision was made as an abundance of caution because of the steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

July 4th Concerts and Fireworks at The Landing CANCELED. The fireworks show is being rescheduled for the kickoff of the City’s Fall Concerts at the Landing series on Friday, September 4. Stay tuned for more information about that event.

Fire Engine Dedication Ceremony July 11, 2020, CANCELED. A modified dedication ceremony will be shared on the Fire Department’s Facebook page for the public to view beginning at 9 a.m. on July 11.

