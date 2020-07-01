Fort Walton Beach cancels 4th of July fireworks show and concerts

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach has cancelled their 4th of July Concerts and Fireworks show.
According to the city, the decision was made as an abundance of caution because of the steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.
July 4th Concerts and Fireworks at The Landing CANCELED. The fireworks show is being rescheduled for the kickoff of the City’s Fall Concerts at the Landing series on Friday, September 4. Stay tuned for more information about that event.
Fire Engine Dedication Ceremony July 11, 2020, CANCELED. A modified dedication ceremony will be shared on the Fire Department’s Facebook page for the public to view beginning at 9 a.m. on July 11.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Friday the 13th’ villain Jason appears to star in PSA about wearing masks
- Tow truck driver responding to crash struck by vehicle, knocked over side of bridge
- Volunteer firefighters in Baldwin County team up for additional training this week
- State offers no protocols for dealing with a student who tests positive for COVID-19
- 2 suspects in custody for death of Vanessa Guillen, family believes killer committed suicide Wednesday morning