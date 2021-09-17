Fort Pickens fishing pier temporarily close on Sept 24

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Pickens fishing pier will be closed temporarily on Friday night, Sept. 24.

The pier will close at 8 p.m. Friday night and reopen at noon on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The closure will extend 25 yards past the pier in which a cleanup will be facilitated on and around the pier. This cleanup is associated with Public Lands Day.

National Public Lands Day is an annual volunteer event and organized by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF).

Gulf Islands National Seashore in partnership with NEEF, Ocean Hour, Keep Pensacola Beautiful, 3rd Coast Divers, Perdido Key Rotary Club, Florida Paddling Trails Association, Pensacola, and Perdido Key Estuary Program, Clean Horizons, and Coastal Community Cleanup will host National Public Lands Day cleanups.

For closure information click here.