Fort Benning soldier dies during Ranger School training at Eglin AFB

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WKRG) — A soldier from Fort Benning, Ga., died during training at Eglin Air Force Base.
The Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning released the following statement Friday, March 26:
The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning offers our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Spc. James A. Requenez.
Requenez, 28, was a student in the swamp phase of Ranger School at 6th Ranger Training Battalion, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. He died during training and was transported to Eglin AFB hospital where he was pronounced dead March 25. The incident is currently under investigation.
Requenez was assigned to A Company, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, Fort Benning, Georgia. From San Antonio, Texas, he enlisted in the Army in April 2018. A graduate of Airborne School and Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1, he served as an assistant machine gunner for A Company.
Requenez’s awards and de3corations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Parachutist Badge.