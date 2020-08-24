Former Wahoo pitcher leads MLB in wins

Randy Dobnak is 5-1 for the Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (68) delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(WKRG) — Former Pensacola Blue Wahoo pitcher Randy Dobnak notched another win over the weekend for the Minnesota Twins and now leads Major League Baseball with five victories.

Saturday, Dobnak pitched five innings and gave up two runs as the Twins beat Kansas City, 7-2. In six starts with Minnesota this year, Dobnak is 5-1 with a 1.78 ERA.

Cleveland’s Shane Bieber and the Chicago Cubs’ Yu Darvish also have five wins.

Dobnak’s next start could be Thursday in Detroit.

Last year, Dobnak played in A, AA, AAA, and the big leagues. He appeared in 11 games for the Wahoos.

