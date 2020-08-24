Former Wahoo pitcher leads MLB in wins

(WKRG) — Former Pensacola Blue Wahoo pitcher Randy Dobnak notched another win over the weekend for the Minnesota Twins and now leads Major League Baseball with five victories.
Saturday, Dobnak pitched five innings and gave up two runs as the Twins beat Kansas City, 7-2. In six starts with Minnesota this year, Dobnak is 5-1 with a 1.78 ERA.
Cleveland’s Shane Bieber and the Chicago Cubs’ Yu Darvish also have five wins.
Dobnak’s next start could be Thursday in Detroit.
Last year, Dobnak played in A, AA, AAA, and the big leagues. He appeared in 11 games for the Wahoos.
LATEST STORIES
- Weather conditions relatively calm at Dauphin Island as Marco arrives
- Children’s of Alabama recognized for Top Patient-Experience Award
- Hand sanitizer recall: A new contaminant warning as more products added to the FDA list
- Mobile County purchases ‘electronic poll books’ for November election
- Mississippi’s coastal business owners prepare for tropical storms