Former Wahoo Jeffers makes big league debut

Former Pensacola catcher Ryan Jeffers debuted for the Minnesota Twins Thursday night becoming the 82nd Blue Wahoo to play in the big leagues.

Jeffers went two for three at the plate and drove in a run as the Twins defeated Milwaukee 7-1.

With Mitch Garver placed on the 10-day injured list, Jeffers is expected to take over the everyday catching job, with Alex Avila continuing as the backup.

Last year, in 24 games in Pensacola, Jeffers hit .287 with four homers and nine RBI. He split the 2019 season between Pensacola and Class A Fort Myers. He was a 2nd Round pick of the Twins out of UNC-Wilmington in 2018.